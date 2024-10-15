Mather Group LLC. Sells 18,105 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

