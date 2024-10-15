Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after purchasing an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 244,223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

