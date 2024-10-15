Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $615,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

