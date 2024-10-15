Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.