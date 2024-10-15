Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

FNF opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

