Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MMKT stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

