12,696 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

