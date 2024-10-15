Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

