Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 21,541 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $31,028,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.