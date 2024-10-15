Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,720 Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

