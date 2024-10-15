Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,720 Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $42.75.
About Franklin Bitcoin ETF
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Bitcoin ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.