Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

