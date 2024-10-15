Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,813 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $125,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

