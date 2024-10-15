Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,645,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

