Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.01.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

