GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 628 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

