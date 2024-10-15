AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $167.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

