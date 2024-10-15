GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

