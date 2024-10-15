GAMMA Investing LLC Has $99,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.