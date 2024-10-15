Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $764,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AerCap were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

