Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 18,604 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHIN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 100.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.85. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHIN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

