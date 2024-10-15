Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

