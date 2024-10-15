Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 369,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.5 %

WDS stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.11. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

