Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VBR stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.