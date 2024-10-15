FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

