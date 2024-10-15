Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

