Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Marriott International by 297.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $264.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $237.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.