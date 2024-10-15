Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

