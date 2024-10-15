Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

