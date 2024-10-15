Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

