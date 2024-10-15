Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 649,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 622,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,333 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NR stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

