Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

