Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 97 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 27.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $194,862.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $526.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.66. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $436.90 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

