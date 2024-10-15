Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 24,159 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,818,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,721,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 710,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 586,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

