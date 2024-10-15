Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in United Microelectronics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,353,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 474,004 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

