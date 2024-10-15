Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATUS

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.