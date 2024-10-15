Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,394,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 274,071 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

