Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.