Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $68,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

