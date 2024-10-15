Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000.
Insider Activity
In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on PRKS
United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of PRKS stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $60.36.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
United Parks & Resorts Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.