Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000.

Insider Activity

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

