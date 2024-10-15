Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.21%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.