Piper Sandler Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $48.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

