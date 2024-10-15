Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.79 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

