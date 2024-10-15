DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.