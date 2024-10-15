E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 219.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 26.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 36.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 531,493 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

