E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
E2open Parent Trading Up 4.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 219.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 26.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 36.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 531,493 shares during the period.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
