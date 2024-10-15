Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

