NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,236,270 shares of company stock valued at $376,316,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

