Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day moving average is $468.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

