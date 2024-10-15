Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

