CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $96.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.64.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CF opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

