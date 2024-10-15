Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.60 and a 200 day moving average of $468.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

